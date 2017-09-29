Aguero injured in car accident

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been injured in a car accident in Holland, according to reports.

Media reports in his native Argentina said the 29-year-old was returning from a concert in Amsterdam when the taxi he was travelling in was involved in a crash, with the player said to have suffered a fractured rib.

Aguero's former club Independiente sent their best wishes in a tweet which read: " Force and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun! All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

Aguero was in the Dutch capital to see a concert by Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma who posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram which showed the player signing one of his City shirts.

Aguero has started the season in fine form for City, scoring seven goals in eight appearances to help put his club at the top of the Premier League table ahead of city rivals United on goal difference and put him within one goal of the club's all-time scoring record.

The absence of Aguero would be a big blow for City ahead of their crucial game with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

City are already without defender Benjamin Mendy after it was confirmed on Thursday evening that the France international had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The France left-back suffered the injury in the first half of last weekend's 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace and the extent of the damage was confirmed by a specialist in Barcelona.

City are expected to be without the 23-year-old, who they signed from Monaco for £52million in the summer, for a couple of months but it is the absence of Aguero they will feel most keenly.

Aguero needs one goal to equal the long-standing club record of 177 goals set by Eric Brook who starred in the 1920s and '30s as City won both the FA Cup and Football League title.