Howlin’ rockers the Hives debut in Malta

The Hives are still touring in 2017. Photo: Kevin Nixon.

Swedish rock band The Hives, once billed as one of the world's hottest bands, will be performing in Malta tonight.

The Swedish band, which penned hits like Walk Idiot Walk, Hate I Told You So and Tick Tick Boom made their debut as a young and howlin’ punk act from the industrial town of Fagersta in Sweden about 20 years ago onight they are finally debuting in Gharghur's Aria Complex.

Not only undisputed by critics or colleagues of their time, the reputable live act has often been described as the Scandinavian version of The Beatles.

They recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut Barely Legal with a re-launch of the album on vinyl.

New listeners may find the Hives’ sound similar to the The White Stripes, Blur’s smash hit Song 2 or early Franz Ferdinand. Just add some post-industrial distress to it with a Scandinavian sense for style and you might find yourself befriended with the sweaty attitude of one of the once highly acclaimed early 21st century rock ’n rollers.

The Hives are making their first live show in Malta at Għargħur's Aria complex supported by local bands nosnow/noalps and The Beangrowers. For tickets go to www.showshappening.com

EXCLUSIVE: Watch for a glimpse of the live energy the Hives may offer!