Howlin’ rockers the Hives debut in Malta
Swedish outfit performs tonight supported by Maltese bands
Swedish rock band The Hives, once billed as one of the world's hottest bands, will be performing in Malta tonight.
The Swedish band, which penned hits like Walk Idiot Walk, Hate I Told You So and Tick Tick Boom made their debut as a young and howlin’ punk act from the industrial town of Fagersta in Sweden about 20 years ago onight they are finally debuting in Gharghur's Aria Complex.
Not only undisputed by critics or colleagues of their time, the reputable live act has often been described as the Scandinavian version of The Beatles.
They recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut Barely Legal with a re-launch of the album on vinyl.
New listeners may find the Hives’ sound similar to the The White Stripes, Blur’s smash hit Song 2 or early Franz Ferdinand. Just add some post-industrial distress to it with a Scandinavian sense for style and you might find yourself befriended with the sweaty attitude of one of the once highly acclaimed early 21st century rock ’n rollers.
The Hives are making their first live show in Malta at Għargħur's Aria complex supported by local bands nosnow/noalps and The Beangrowers. For tickets go to www.showshappening.com
EXCLUSIVE: Watch for a glimpse of the live energy the Hives may offer!
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.