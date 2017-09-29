Advert
Friday, September 29, 2017, 14:23

iGaming idols recognised as award ceremony doubles in size

More than 430 executives attended the award's second edition

From left: Leo Vegas co-founders Gustaf Hagman and Robin Ramm Ericson accept the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award with Rebecca Liggero, Jon Thompson and Michael Caselli.

More than 430 gaming executives packed the Hilton Malta's Grand Master Suite earlier this week to celebrate the year's 18 iGaming idols.

The second edition of the iGaming Idol awards gala dinner, held on September 26, doubled in size from last year's inaugural event, with industry executives wined and dined in a night of glitz, glamour and red carpets. 

iGaming Idol CEO Michael Pedersen welcomed guests, finalists and sponsors and noted that the company had donated €12,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation this past year. 

Digital Economy parliamentary secretary Silvio Schembri delivered the opening speech, and used his podium time to congratulate organisers and finalists and inform attendees that the government was taking measures to make it easier for foreign talent to obtain visas and work permits. 

The evening culminated with the awards ceremony, in which 16 winners were named 'Idol of the Year' in their respective category. Two further awards, for outstanding contribution to the industry and employer of the year, rounded off the awards ceremony. 

The iGaming Idol Awards are fully audited by BDO Malta, an affiliate organisation of BDO International.

List of winners: 

The Catena Media team accepting the award of Employer of the Year with Silvio Schembri, Rebecca Liggero and Michael Caselli.The Catena Media team accepting the award of Employer of the Year with Silvio Schembri, Rebecca Liggero and Michael Caselli.

 

