Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour luxury boutique accommodation has become the first Maltese member of Design Hotels, a hospitality brand which represents and markets a curated selection of over 300 independent hotels and luxury boutique accommodations in more than 60 countries across the world.

This was announced by Vladimir Saal, managing director and CEO of IBB Hotel Collection based in Malta and currently operating 11 hotels in Germany, Poland and Spain with ambitious growth plans for the upcoming years.

“The bespoke sub-brand of IBB, Cugó Gran, has been chosen to ensure that the highest service and quality standards of the hospitality sector will be reached with this luxury boutique accommodation becoming a new flagship within IBB,” said Mr Saal.

Entrenched in history, Senglea’s iconic Maċina Bastion will come back to life in October as an exclusive Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour luxury boutique accommodation, following 13 months of extensive restoration and renovation process.

“This is our first collaboration with IBB Hotel Collection,” said Ms Ruby Davies, public relations and communications manager for Design Hotels.

“As a hospitality brand, we are continuously striving to create experiences that are original and unforgettable, and that is precisely what this partnership between Design Hotels and Cugó Gran Maċina Grand Harbour aims to accomplish.”