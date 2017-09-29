Celebrating 15 years of legal service

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat being welcomed to the offices of Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates by Dr Jean Philippe Chetcuti, co-founder and managing partner.

On September 27, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates invited Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, together with a representation of government officials, clients and collaborators, and colleagues to its head office in Valletta to commemorate 15 successful years of legal service.

Founded in 2002, Chetcuti Cauchi experienced rapid growth, being the first firm to practise a multi-disciplinary model combining legal, corporate services and tax.

Throughout its history and growth to six office locations in Malta, and four international offices, namely in London, Nicosia, Zurich and Hong Kong, the firm has been involved in projects which have had a positive and lasting impact on the life of its clients, local community and on the Maltese economy, ranging from a company pioneering the application of blockchain technology in the international educational sector, to Chinese state-owned Shanghai Electric Power in the largest FDI investment ever made in Malta amounting to over €300m.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ success story and growth into an international firm runs in parallel with the growth experienced by the Maltese economy, particularly in the fields of financial services and more recently, fintech, online gaming, pharma, biotechnology, energy and the capital markets.

“The formula that earned Chetcuti Cauchi rapid growth in the early years of the firm, was the multi-disciplinary approach, combining under one roof legal, tax, corporate services, finance and accounting professionals. This model is now more mainstream within the local financial services scene but at the time, enabled us to serve our international clientele with a seamless 360 degree service,” said Dr Jean Philippe Chetcuti, co-founder and managing partner.

“The firm employs over 170 members spanning a number of professions: law, finance, management, economics, fiduciary and technology,” he added.

“The numbers are indicative of a big firm. However, to us the firm is still the boutique, personal firm that our clients liked 15 years ago.” While addressing the audience at the event, Dr Muscat commended Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates as a true attestation of the Maltese entrepreneurial spirit and as “crucial ambassadors of Malta and what it offers”.

While noting Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ noteworthy achievements as a law firm specialising Foreign Direct Investment, the Prime Minister continued: “We know such services are the perfect gateway to put Malta on the global map and to attract the right investments, not just for today but also for tomorrow, thanks to the firm of Chetcuti Cauchi.”

From its inception, the firm has pursued a strategy of specialising in all legal, tax and advisory areas revolving around the international investor.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates provides an end-to-end service covering the structuring of businesses and projects, as well as their set-up and execution.

This investor-focused approach and the continuous outreach promoting Malta as a financial centre, business hub and relocation destination, has earned the firm recognition as an FDI Law Firm of choice for international HNW Individuals, business families and multi-national companies.

Through its proactive and innovative approach, Chetcuti Cauchi aims to keep contributing regularly to the shaping of key sectors. The firm plans to continue its service promise and adhere to its philosophy of pursuing excellence to serve its clients in the next 15 years.