Thursday, September 28, 2017, 06:20

Stand-up comedy night

Geoff Whiting

Al LubelAl Lubel

The Eden Comedy Club is back for its 17th Stand-Up Comedy Night tomorrow.

Taking part will be three acts: Tamar Broadbent, Al Lubel and Geoff Whiting.

Award-winner Broadbent is known for her side-splitting musical comedy act. She has received very good reviews for her “effervescent energy and easy charm” and “impeccable comic timing”.

Al Lubel, who launched his career in the 1990s, had won the US-based TV talent show Star Search. He is one of the last comics to appear on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and later with Jay Leno. He also amused audiences during his feature on the Late Show with David Letterman.

Tamar BroadbentTamar Broadbent

Geoff Whiting has now become a household name in comedy, locally and abroad. Whiting is the founder of Mirth Control Comedy and has worked at all notable comedy clubs in Europe.

The event will be held tomorrow at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s at 8.30pm. Doors open at 7.30pm, and there will be offers at the bar. For tickets and more information, visit edencinemas.com.mt or call on 2371 0400.

