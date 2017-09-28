Announcements

MUSCAT. On September 26, PAULINE, née Savona, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Albert, her loving children Stephen and his wife Wendy and Elaine and her husband Michael Gatt, her most cherished grandchildren Ruth, James, Bettina and Pippa, her sisters-in-law Sr Cecilia, Ethel and Phyllis Muscat, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop Gardens Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, today, Thursday, September 28 at 7.45am for Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, Hilltop Simblija Residence and Hospice Malta for their professional and dedicated care.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 50th anniversary of the death of GERALD BONELLO, Mass in his memory will be said at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella and Eric, Eric Jr. and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT – VIOLET. Unfading memories of nanna Vi, especially today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald and their families. A Mass in her memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory and grateful remembrance on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Martine, Duncan, Zachary, family and friends.

NUNNS – JOHN. In loving memory of a dear father on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by his daughter Lorraine and her husband John Camilleri, her grandsons Steven and Peter. May he rest in peace.

NUNNS. In loving memory of JOHN DAVID, a loving brother and uncle and former president of the Malta Photographic Society, today the 14th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Doris, Winston, Winston Jr., Trevor and their families. May he rest in peace.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of our darling DENISE.

You’re dearly loved and missed always,

You were wonderful in every way

We cherish all our memories of you

Not only on your anniversary

But all year through.

Mum, Alex, Austin, Marie and families.

SPERANZA – Col. JOSEPH SPERANZA, RMA, 1840-1917, Officer of the Empire, defender of Malta. Remembered on the centenary of his death by his descendants in Malta, Canada and England. Rest in peace.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 40th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts tomorrow in, or in parts of, the following areas:

Between 4am and 6am in Ir-Repubblika, It-Tramuntana, San Ġużepp, San Bastjan and L-Ixprun streets and Toni Bajada alley and St Joseph area and Sant’ Iermu square, Valletta.

Between 8am and 11.30am in Luigi Ellul, Ħal Warda, Iż-Żagħfran, Ħaż Żebbuġ, Il-Kbira and L-Imdina streets, Attard.

Between 8am and noon in San Ġorg, San Ġwann Il-Battista, San Luqa, Ta’ Monita and Iż-Żonqor streets and Dun Tarcis Agius square, Marsaskala.

Between 8.30am and 12.30pm in Il-Knisja, Il-Kanun, Il-Ġonna, It-Tamar, Ta’ Wied Il-Għasri and Tal-Gallina streets and Il-Knisja alley, Għasri. Between 7.30am and 1pm in Il-Fonanier, Patri G Spiteri Fremond, Il-Ġnien, Is-Sienja and Manwel Dimech streets and De La Cruz avenue, Qormi.

Between 8am and 1pm in Emmanuel Perren, San Ġwann San Nikola, L-Isqof Gargallo, Għaxqet L-Għajn and San Bartilmew streets and alley No2 San Nikola, Għargħur.