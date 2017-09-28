Police escort swans trying to cross dual carriageway

A family of swans stopped the traffic as they tried to cross a busy dual carriageway.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted after the birds were spotted on the A7066 in Bathgate, West Lothian.

A concerned member of the public informed rescuers about the family of two adult swans and five cygnets after becoming concerned about their safety.

Police stopped the traffic to allow the birds to be rounded up before they used a pedestrian crossing to get across the road.

Animal experts then escorted the flock of birds back into their pond following the incident on September 22.

Fiona Thorburn, animal rescue officer, said: "We were alerted after a concerned member of the public spotted the birds near a roundabout and was worried about their safety.

"The police were in attendance too as traffic had to be stopped to ensure we had no casualties.

"We were thankfully able to escort them back over to the nearby pond before they came to any harm."