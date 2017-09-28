Watch: What do commuters think of 'back to school' traffic?
We went to University, Sliema and Birkirkara to find out
A new scholastic year began this week, and with it came thousands of students and parents turning ignition keys and choking local roads with traffic.
Times of Malta monitored the traffic situation along Triq I-Imsida, Birkirkara, around Sliema and outside the University of Malta during morning peak hours yesterday.
READ: Motorists leave car keys at home, say 'never again'
TIMES TALK: 'What if everyone left their car at home just once a week?'
What did road users think of their journey to work or class? How did they feel about Malta's traffic woes? Had they considered alternative modes of transport?
Watch the video above to find out.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.