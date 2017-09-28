Advert
Thursday, September 28, 2017, 11:24 by David Johansson

Watch: What do commuters think of 'back to school' traffic?

We went to University, Sliema and Birkirkara to find out

Road users express concerns about the current traffic situation to Times of Malta. Video: Jonathan Borg.

A new scholastic year began this week, and with it came thousands of students and parents turning ignition keys and choking local roads with traffic.

Times of Malta monitored the traffic situation along Triq I-Imsida, Birkirkara, around Sliema and outside the University of Malta during morning peak hours yesterday. 

READ: Motorists leave car keys at home, say 'never again'
TIMES TALK: 'What if everyone left their car at home just once a week?'

What did road users think of their journey to work or class? How did they feel about Malta's traffic woes? Had they considered alternative modes of transport?

Watch the video above to find out. 

'Back to school' marks an increase of both vehicles and road users on an already strained system. The picture shows congestion along Triq I-Imsida, Birkirkara, earlier on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg.'Back to school' marks an increase of both vehicles and road users on an already strained system. The picture shows congestion along Triq I-Imsida, Birkirkara, earlier on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg.
