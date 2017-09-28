Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says research shows that Malta’s rate of new HIV cases among people over 50 is in the top four for European countries. In another story, it says investigations have been stepped up after an autopsy on the body of a man found at sea revealed severe head injuries.

The Malta Independent says that in spite of a number of hunting illegalities, the Prime Minister was not closing the season.

In-Nazzjon says that the sacred objects stolen from the Cospicua Basilica have still not been returned.

L-Orizzont says new PN leader Adrian Delia was continuing to make enemies within the party as he had already made it clear to the parliamentary group who were his chosen people.