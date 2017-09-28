Technical issue forces Air Malta flight to Amsterdam to return to island

An Air Malta flight to Amsterdam this morning was forced to return to the island this morning due to technical reasons.

Flight KM 394 returned as a precautionary measure and landed normally in Malta, the airline said.

Air Malta engineers are currently servicing the aircraft with the aim to

return it to service as soon as possible. The flight is scheduled to depart Malta International Airport at 12.40pm. Passengers are being offered all the necessary assistance and support.

Air Malta said a number of flights for today could be delayed because of this issue.

A spokesman for Air Malta said the airline gave utmost importance to the safety and well-being of its clients and crew and is doing its utmost to operate the flights with minimal disruptions.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond its control.

Affected passengers are requested to visit www.airmalta.com for further updates.