Prime Minister meets business leaders in Milan

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and top officials from Finance Malta and Malta Enterprise have met Italian business and industry leaders in Milan, where they discussed Malta’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

The meeting was hosted by Assolombarda, the chamber of commerce for Milan, Monza and Brianza.

Dr Muscat, accompanied by Malta Enterprise chairman Mario Galea and Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia, spoke on how the Maltese economy is performing three times better than the European average and is attracting investment from several countries across the world.

They also briefed the industrialists on the business environment and regulatory set-up.

Dr Muscat also toured Bank of Valletta’s Milan office.