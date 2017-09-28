Prime Minister meets business leaders in Milan
Explains Malta's attractiveness as an investment destination
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and top officials from Finance Malta and Malta Enterprise have met Italian business and industry leaders in Milan, where they discussed Malta’s attractiveness as an investment destination.
The meeting was hosted by Assolombarda, the chamber of commerce for Milan, Monza and Brianza.
Dr Muscat, accompanied by Malta Enterprise chairman Mario Galea and Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia, spoke on how the Maltese economy is performing three times better than the European average and is attracting investment from several countries across the world.
They also briefed the industrialists on the business environment and regulatory set-up.
Dr Muscat also toured Bank of Valletta’s Milan office.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.