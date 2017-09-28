Advert
Thursday, September 28, 2017, 18:03

PN leader calls on the President

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia earlier today made a courtesy call on President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace.

He was accompanied by his wife, Nickie Vella De Fremeaux.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Tax inspectors receive letter on VAT...

  2. MPs at Delia-Muscat meeting ruffle PN...

  3. Motorists swap cars for buses, vow...

  4. Corpse found at sea off Miġra l-Ferħa

  5. Pilots, passengers walk to the airport...

  6. Maltese woman, grandson stuck in London...

  7. Ryanair flight cancellations to continue...

  8. Jean-Pierre Debono says resignation not...

  9. Body found at sea had several injuries -...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed