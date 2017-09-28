Pilots, passengers walk to the airport as roadworks cause traffic chaos

Roadworks aimed at easing the flow of traffic around the roundabout near the airport terminal have caused a traffic nightmare, with huge traffic jams and pilots and passengers abandoning their cars and running to the terminal to catch their flights.

The jam has affected people both heading for and from the terminal.

"It has taken us one hour to get out of the airport, and there are over 200 people waiting for a bus to turn up," a reader told Times of Malta.

Another said there was a 'disaster' and people were missing flights.

The works were announced on August 1 by Transport Minister Ian Borg, who said that three bypass lanes were being added to Aviation Road so as to ease traffic flows from the Kirkop Tunnel, Gudja Bypass and Luqa. The works were due for completion by the end of summer.