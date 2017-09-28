Murder trial: Jurors hear graphic description of injuries

Sketch: David Johansson

Jurors in a murder trial today heard graphic descriptions of injuries suffered by a man who was killed when he was run over, and facial injuries suffered by the driver himself when he was allegedly punched.

The evidence was given forensic expert Mario Scerri in the fourth day of the trial of pensioner Gerald Galea, who denies murdering fellow Gozitan John Spiteri.

The incident happened when Gerald Galea, John Spiteri and his on Matthew Spiteri got into an argument and a fight after Mr Galea protested over the cutting of part of a tree to make way for a kiosk on the promenade at Qbajjar, Gozo.

Dr Scerri said that John Spiteri was admitted to Gozo General Hospital on the afternoon of June 19, 2013, in a critical condition. He was short of breath, confused and could not speak. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Mr Spiteri had suffered crush injuries on the upper body, compatible to downward pressure, likely the result of having been run over by the Daihatsu Terios driven by the accused Gerald Galea.

Extensive abrasions over the face, chest and abdomen indicated that the man was probably dragged, face down, beneath the vehicle. However, the absence of tyre marks over the body meant that he was not run over by the vehicle’s wheels. This was no ordinary pedestrian accident, Dr Scerri explained, referring to the fact that the victim had no primary impact marks and no fractures of the long bones. There were also no impact marks on the bonnet, bumper and windscreen of the Terios.

The nature of the injuries, he said, indicated that Mr Spiteri was running when he tripped and was run over by the Terios, without however being crushed beneath its wheels.

This hypothesis appeared to lend credibility to the testimony of Joseph Asciak, an eye-witness who had declared under oath that the victim was running when he tripped and the car went over him.

Dr Scerri said that that the accused, Gerald Galea had suffered grievous facial injuries compatible to violent punches and blows. Medical examination had confirmed that the man had suffered at least four ‘well-accomplished’ blows, one of which had fractured the orbital bone around the right eye. Damage to this relatively sturdy bone doubtlessly resulted in severe, excruciating pain which could even induce nausea and would also affect vision in the damaged eye.

A person with such an injury would have a very unpredictable reaction, the expert continued. When faced with such a situation, a person under the kick of adrenaline will react by ‘fight, flight or fright.’

In this particular case, it was up to the jurors to decide whether Gerald Galea had taken to the wheel after having suffered such a trauma, the expert remarked.

As for the victim's son, Matthew Spiteri, who allegedly witnessed the whole incident, he was found to have only one fresh injury on the right hand compatible to having given or suffered a blow.

The forensic expert excluded the possibility of the younger man having hung onto the door frame of the moving Terios since he had shown no signs of compatible injuries, such as abrasions to the knees.

Asked whether the blow to the accused's head could have somehow affected his judgment and reasoning, Dr Scerri replied that it was an issue of adrenaline, and it was difficult to remain calm in such situations.

“It’s either fight, fright or flight.”

The trial continues. Lawyers Giannella Busuttil and Kevin Valletta from the AG’s office are prosecuting.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Arthur Azzopardi are defence counsel. Lawyer Joseph Giglio is appearing parte civile.