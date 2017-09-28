Maltese woman, grandson stuck in London after hurricane

Karen Freeman and grandson Xaydin in the back of the helicopter that evacuated them from Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands. Photo provided by Karen Freeman

A Maltese woman who survived the catastrophic hurricane Irma is stuck in London with her five-year-old grandson as she awaits the go-ahead to relocate to Malta.

Karen Freeman (née Vella) and her grandson Xaydin evacuated Tortola earlier this month after the hurricane transformed the largest island in the British Virgin Islands overnight.

“We went from normal life one day to devastation the following day. It looked like a bomb had just been dropped on the island,” the woman, who lived in Tortola for 19 years, told this newspaper.

“There are no trees standing and barely any rooftops left. We have lost half of our house, with the interior and exterior windows and doors imploding when the hurricane ripped through.”

The house survived several hurricanes over the past 50 years, but Irma’s strength was unprecedented. When it hit, Ms Freeman, her husband and grandson sought refuge in a bedroom, but as soon as the roof started “peeling off like a piece of paper”, they moved to another bedroom, where they propped mattresses against the windows.

'This is when we had to go to the bathroom to save our lives. We had to tie a lampshade wire around the door for leverage and take turns holding it in or we would have died. 16 people did. Including a mother and two kids.'

They soon realised they would be better off in the bathroom. As soon as they had moved there, the bedroom door was blown into the room. “We would not have lasted another half hour in that bedroom.” After the house was destroyed, the grandmother and grandson sought refuge in the relative safety of her car.

Kyrah saying goodbye to her son before handing him to his grandma for evacuation.

Ms Freeman and her grandson left the island, flying by helicopter to a friend’s in Puerto Rico. Before they evacuated, Ms Freeman’s daughter Kyrah made her promise she would take care of Xaydin, who will turn six on October 19.

Roof gone

After some five days in Puerto Rico, the two travelled to London, where they are staying with friends. Ms Freeman remains grateful for all the help she has received, but naturally wants to return to her homeland.

It has not been an easy task to relocate Xaydin, despite Kyrah having been born in Malta.

While Ms Freeman waits for a new passport for Xaydin, the Maltese authorities are insisting on consent from both his parents. Ms Freeman has consent from her daughter, who also plans to move to Malta, but getting it from his father has been difficult, since Kyrah has raised him alone.

The ordeal has been traumatic for Ms Freeman. When an advert about the Caribbean Islands comes on TV, she quickly switches channels. She and Xaydin have been living out of a suitcase for weeks, and she cannot wait for the peace of mind of sleeping in a bedroom in a concrete house.