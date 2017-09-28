John Bundy faces motion of no confidence

The board of directors of Public Broadcasting Services has passed a motion of no confidence in the national broadcaster’s CEO, John Bundy, Times of Malta has learnt.

The decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday and the minister responsible for broadcasting, Owen Bonnici, has been informed.

Sources said the dispute involves decisions made by Mr Bundy notwithstanding “directions” given to him by the board.

Mr Bundy was appointed a year ago and it appears that problems with the board started almost at once.

Mr Bundy was synonymous with the Nationalist Party media in the 1990s and had even unsuccessfully contested the elections on the PN’s ticket. His relationship with the PN deteriorated before moving on to the Labour media.

More details in the Times of Malta print edition tomorrow.