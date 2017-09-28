Diesel spill at St Julian's being cleared
Absorbent pads being used to collect liquid
Civil Protection officers were this morning using absorbent pads to clear up what appears to be a diesel spill in the water off St Julian’s.
A reader sent Times of Malta a clip of the spill yesterday afternoon and the authorities were contacted right away.
Transport Malta replied this morning saying it sent a port officer on site to investigate the matter.
It said the CPD also sent personnel on site and were monitoring the spill which appeared to be diesel.
The polluted area reached a swimming zone and is also located close to Exiles beach.
