Decision on judge's recusal in Mizzi, Schembri case postponed

A decision on to whether Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi is to refrain from hearing the appeal

from a magistrate’s decision to investigate whether Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri

breached money laundering laws, due to have been delivered today, has been postponed

to Tuesday.

READ: PN pushes for judge Mizzi to recuse himself from Panama Papers case

The judge is currently presiding over the murder trial of Gozitan pensioner Gerald

Borg.had been requested by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to recuse himself on

He had been requested by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to recuse himself because he is married to Labour MP Marlene Mizzi, who had publicly spoken and written about the Panama Papers scandal.

The judge will give his decision on Tuesday.