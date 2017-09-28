Decision on judge's recusal in Mizzi, Schembri case postponed
Decision now expected on Tuesday
A decision on to whether Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi is to refrain from hearing the appeal
from a magistrate’s decision to investigate whether Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri
breached money laundering laws, due to have been delivered today, has been postponed
to Tuesday.
The judge is currently presiding over the murder trial of Gozitan pensioner Gerald
The judge is currently presiding over the murder trial of Gozitan pensioner Gerald
Borg.
He had been requested by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to recuse himself because he is married to Labour MP Marlene Mizzi, who had publicly spoken and written about the Panama Papers scandal.
The judge will give his decision on Tuesday.