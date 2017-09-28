€24 million project to regenerate lower Valletta

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A €24 million EU-funded project to regenerate the lower part of Valletta was announced this morning.



Addressing a press conference, EU funds parliamentary secretary Aaron Farrugia said the project would extend from the fortification centre to Fort St Elmo.



Dr Farrugia said the project would involve the renovation of open spaces, infrastructure and social housing, an improved and raised level of commercial activity in the area and the regeneration of the main Auberges.



He said a coordination committee involving the main stakeholders, including the Valletta local council, the V-18 foundation and the planning authority had been set up.



Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said the regeneration project would benefit both residents and tourists alike, as well as sports organisations and businesses.



Works would be carried out on the promenade and waterpolo pitch area, he said.



Asked about the proposal to build a footbridge between Sliema and Valletta, Dr Mizzi said the priority was the connection project which would see a ferry service connecting Sliema, Valletta and the three cities.