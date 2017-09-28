Watch: Ghedin to step down as Malta coach

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Pietro Ghedin has announced that he will not be staying on as Malta national football coach when his contract expires in December.

Speaking during a news conference, the Malta coach said that after six years in charge of the national team the time was right for him to leave his position.

“After a thorough evaluation I have decided that I will not be staying on as Malta coach when my contract expires in December,” Ghedin said.

“I feel that after so many years in charge I need a new challenge and a new motivation and this is the right time for me to go.

“I would like to thank the Malta FA, the players, the clubs and the fans for all their support throughout the years and I have no doubt that if everyone remains united the national team has a bright future ahead of him.”

Ghedin will take charge of his final two matches next week when Malta host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on October 5 before travelling to Slovakia three days.