Arsenal beat BATE, Lazio defeat Zulte

An understrength Arsenal side survived a late fightback from BATE Borisov to secure a

4-2 victory in Belarus.

Two goals from Theo Walcott and further efforts from Rob Holding and Olivier Giroud sealed all three points at the Borisov Arena to keep Arsenal top of Group H. Mirko Ivanic and Mikhail Gordeichuk replied for the hosts.

There were routine wins in Group K for Lazio and Nice, who both have six points from their opening two matches.

Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile scored in a 2-0 success for Lazio while Nice were 3-0 victors at home to Vitesse, with Alassane Plea on the scoresheet either side of a Allan Saint-Maximin goal.

Astana came from behind to get their first point on the board in the Europa League group stages with a 1-1 home draw against Slavia Prague.

The Kazakhstan side started well with Serikzhan Muzhikov working visiting goalkeeper Premysl Kovar with a long-range effort but they soon fell behind to Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui's 18th-minute header.

Slavia had opportunities to extend their lead and went close on two occasions as Jan Sykora and Miroslav Stoch both saw efforts strike the crossbar.

However, Astana hung in there and equalised two minutes before half-time through Marin Tomasov's low shot from inside the penalty area.

The other game in Group H saw Red Star Belgrade win 1-0 at Cologne thanks to a solitary strike by Richmond Boakye.

Zorya were surprise winners by the same scoreline at Athletic Bilbao courtesy of Ihor Kharatin's first-half header.

Ostersunds FK remain top of Group J above Zorya after Graham Potter's team overcame Hertha Berlin 1-0 at home with a Brwa Nouri penalty.

Zenit St Petersburg won the big game in Group L against Real Sociedad and opened up a three-point lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 victory in Russia.

Emiliano Rigoni and Aleksandr Kokorin put Zenit in control before Diego Llorente replied before half-time. Kokorin struck again in the second half to seal the three points.

The other match in the group also finished 3-1, with Rosenborg beating Vardar. Nicklas Bendtner, from the penalty spot, Anders Konradsen and Vegar Eggen Hedenstad put the hosts firmly in control before Juan Felipe's last-minute consolation goal.

Steaua Bucharest came from behind in Switzerland to win 2-1 at Lugano and stay top of Group G. Mattia Bottani gave the Swiss side the half-time lead but second-half goals form Constantin Budescu and Junior Morais turned the match on its head.

Viktoria Plzen are second behind Steaua after a 3-1 home win over Hapoel Beer Sheva. Milan Petrzela put Plzen ahead before Anthony Nwakaeme equalised but late goals from Jan Kopic and Marek Bakos gave the Czech side victory.

Munas Dabbur's strike midway through the second half gave Red Bull Salzburg a 1-0 win against Marseille in Group I while the other game in Turkey saw Konyaspor, with goals from Musa Araz and Deni Milosevic, defeat Guimaraes 2-1. Paolo Hurtado pulled one back for the Portuguese.