Crafts village revamp… hopefully

Many must have lost count of the number of promises made and the plans rolled out over the years for a revamp of what is generally described as the Ta’ Qali crafts village, which is essentially a haphazard collection of workshops selling souvenirs some of which are even made in China.

The intentions behind all the promises and plans made were probably genuine but there has never been a real commitment by successive administrations to go ahead and build a decent place. Perhaps this could have been due to the fact that there are not as many Maltese crafts worth promoting and selling as might have been the case years ago and, in any case, it would seem there has been very little advance made in the development of Maltese crafts as such.

There was a time, years ago, when folklorist Ġużè Cassar Pullicino spearheaded a drive for a revival of Maltese crafts and the government had even brought over experts to guide Maltese craftsmen in the development of artifacts that reflect Maltese heritage in its various tangible forms.

Sadly, certainly for genuine Maltese craftsmen facing unfair competition from cheap imported products, that burst of enthusiasm soon fizzled out, as have all the plans made for a revamp of the crafts village at Ta’ Qali.

Now, 17 years after an action plan (what a misnomer) was drawn up for the first upgrade of the place, the government has announced that works have started to turn the village into “a modern outfit”.

Given past experience, many would have taken the announcement with a pinch of salt but one hopes that, this time round, the government will deliver. Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Minister Chris Cardona said that, during the last administration, the government revisited plans that had been in the pipeline since 1992, struck an agreement with tenants and applied for EU funds to set the ball rolling.

Costing an estimated €10 million, the project is planned to be completed by the end of next year. This may appear to be a long time for such a small place unless, that is, the government plans to considerably expand the area taken up by the existing units.

Private investors have agreed to invest another €4 million and rebuild their workshops according to an approved master plan. It is not clear whether this is the same master plan that had been approved in 2007.

At one time, a memorandum of understanding for an upgrade had even been signed between Industrial Parks Limited, acting on behalf of the government, and the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises – GRTU, representing the outlet owners. However, like the action plan, this had fallen by the wayside.

Hopefully, the finished project will be worthy of its name because, as it stands now, it projects a very poor image, especially considering the fact that organised guided tours are held there for tourists, most of whom leave the place unimpressed.

If and when the place is finally upgraded, arrangements should be made for its regular maintenance for, otherwise, it would deteriorate, as is the case with so many other places all over the island.

A well-organised, well-kept crafts village should not only be a tourist attraction in itself but also a celebration of genuine Maltese artisans.