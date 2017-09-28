Living in a plastic world

A turtle which had to be rescued after it found itself entangled in plastic.

Every single piece of plastic ever made since way back in the 19th century survives somewhere on planet Earth and the effect is devastating.

Scientists are looking into this as single-use plastic objects continue to be used with reckless abandon.

Plastic Planet is an exhibition with a difference taking place at this year’s Science in the City being held in Valletta on Friday in the hope that it would help people understand the need to curb their desire for all things plastic.

Fifteen bird boxes will be hung from the trees in Great Siege Square with startling messages inside, all pointing to the fact that people are responsible for the creation of a hideous plastic planet.

Chemicals used in the creation of plastic for consumer products, including food packaging, also have negative health effects and may, for example, disrupt normal breast development in ways that predispose women to later-life breast cancer.

Science in the City is part of the EU-wide celebration of European Researchers’ Night. It is funded by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the Horizon 2020 Programme of the EU, and a number of corporate sponsors. It is recognised as a festival by Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe.

