Advert
Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 10:37 by PA

Thousands evacuated in Ukraine after fire and blasts at military base

Electricity and gas supply turned off

Video: Reuters

 

Ukrainian officials have evacuated tens of thousands of residents after a fire and ammunition explosions at a military base.

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that firefighters were still putting out the blaze which broke out in the town of Kalynivka, 190km south-west of the capital, Kiev, late on Tuesday.

Authorities bussed more than 30,000 people out of the area, and turned off the electricity and gas supply.

Four residential buildings were damaged by the fire but no casualties have been reported.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, who arrived in the area early on Wednesday, said on local television that the situation is under control. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. "We've not declared war on North Korea"...

  2. US has 'declared war', says North...

  3. Watch: Bali volcano could erupt any...

  4. Italian mayor held on mafia infiltration...

  5. Snap election called in Japan

  6. At last, Saudi women are to be allowed...

  7. Merkel's coalition hopefuls edge closer...

  8. Seven held in anti-gay raids in Egypt...

  9. Smoke fills cabin in passenger jet...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed