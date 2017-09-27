Priest suspended after elderly care home residents found bound to furniture

Italian police have removed a priest who ran a home for the elderly after residents were found with their arms and legs bound to chairs, beds and sofas.

Undercover video provided by police showed one resident of the San Camillo home for the elderly in Forli, near Bologna, hoisting up an armchair he was tied to so he could move.

Forli commander Mario Paternoster said about 30 people lived in the home, and a half-dozen were regularly bound, apparently to prevent them from moving about freely.

Police said the measures were apparently used because the home did not have enough staff.

Police ordered the suspension of the 60-year-old priest and his assistant on accusations of elderly abuse, and named a new director "to guarantee proper and dignified assistance for the patients".