Maltese swimmer completes English Channel relay swim

Ricky, Keith and Thomas in celebratory mood.

A Maltese college principal has completed a relay swim across the English Channel.

“It was a dream come true,” veteran long distance swimmer Keith Bartolo, principal of Sta Clara College told Times of Malta soon after he came ashore in France.

Mr Bartolo swam from England to France with Ricky Andalcio and Thomas G Noblett.

They set off in the dark waters of Dover at 3.25am and reached France in 15 hours and six minutes.

Keith Bartolo

They each swam for five hour-long periods, then re-boarded the escort boats and substituted each other.

Conditions were rough, such that six of the accompanying 10 boats returned to harbour.

However in the final part of the swim Mr Bartolo said he enjoyed the company of dolphins and seals.

Both Mr Andalcio and Mr Noblett, whom Mr Bartolo calls his ‘brothers from another mother’ are veteran swimmers.

Mr Bartolo, with Mr Noblett, holds the world record for the longest fresh water swim, having swam for 126 miles in 72 hours in Lake Windemere in 2011.

Mr Bartolo has taken part in swimming competitions in several countries. His plans for a solo Channel swim this summer were scuppered by weather and work commitments, but it a goal he has not given up on, he said. He also hopes to be part of the first ever Maltese relay team to swim the channel.



He expressed his gratitude to family and friends for their backing and encouragement and said he now intends to compete in Italy in the European swimming masters.

For the moment, however, after so many hours of hard training, his family, and his work will come first.