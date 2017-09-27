World chess champion Alexander Alekhine (1892-1946)

The Maltese-Russian Friendship Foundation, together with the Malta Chess Federation and with the support of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, is holding the annual Youth International Chess Tournament, which this year is dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Alexander Alekhine’s birth.

Alekhine was a Russian chess player, the first champion of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic and the fourth world chess champion. He became one of the strongest chess players in the world before World War I.

On the invitation of the Malta Chess Club, Alekhine visited Malta on a friendly visit in 1934, during which he held several games with local players.

The categories of tomorrow’s tournament are: under the age of eight, under the age of 10, under the age of 12, under the age of 14, under the age of 16 and under the age of 18. Participants will be awarded medals and certificates. Three prize winners will be awarded trophies.

The tournament will be held on Friday at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, 36, Merchants Street, Valletta, at 4.30pm. To participate in the tournament, send your details to [email protected]. Closing time for registration is tomorrow at noon.