The Hives live in Malta

Swedish rock band The Hives will be performing live in Malta on Friday.

The band released their debut album, Barely Legal, 20 years ago, in 1997. They rose to prominence in the early 2000s during the garage rock revival and their mainstream success came with the release of the album Veni Vidi Vicious, containing the anthem Hate to Say I Told You So. They released five studio albums in all and have been acclaimed by music critics as one of the best current live rock bands.

For the Malta gig, they will be supported by local acts No Snow/No Alps and The Beangrowers.

The concert is being held at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on Friday. Doors open at 7pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com or call the ticket hotline 7926 5066.