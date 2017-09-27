Feast of St Vincent de Paul

A portrait of Frédéric Ozanam, the founder of the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul is celebrating the feast of the society’s patron saint during Mass at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, this evening at 7.15pm.

The society was founded by Frédéric Ozanam, a French literary scholar, lawyer, journalist and social justice advocate.

Ozanam was born on April 23, 1813, in Milan but was brought up in Lyon, France, where his French parents settled after the Austrians invaded Milan.

From a young age, Ozanam showed a strong devotion to the Christian faith.

There was a lot of poverty in France at the time and he encouraged fellow university students to help the poor. Together they founded the first Conference of Charity and two years later, in 1833, founded the Society of St Vincent de Paul after the saint who was known for his charitable work among the poor.

Today, the society has branched out in 148 countries and has over 800,000 members.

Ozanam was beatified by Pope John Paul II on August 22, 1997, at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Apart from praying for those in need and the benefactors of the society, the council members visit hospitals and other sick people in private residences and financially help the needy.