Announcements

MUSCAT. On September 26, PAULINE, née Savona, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Albert, her loving children Stephen and his wife Wendy and Elaine and her husband Michael Gatt, her most cherished grandchildren Ruth, James, Bettina and Pippa, her sisters-in-law Sr Cecilia, Ethel and Phyllis Muscat, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Hilltop Gardens Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, tomorrow, Thursday, September 28, at 7.45am for Our Lady, Mother of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, Hilltop Simblija Residence and Hospice Malta for their professional and dedicated care.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY. Today the 17th anniversary of his death, Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CACHIA – ALFRED. In loving and unfading memories of a dear husband and father today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise, Karl and Daniela, Steve, Fiona, Kurt, Clarissa, Mikela and David.

CASSAR. In loving memory of VINCENT (Ċensu). Deeply missed by his sons, daughters and in-laws. Always in our hearts and prayers.

CEFAI. In loving memory of our dear KARINA on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – CATHERINE. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 50th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her son, daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MAGRO – AUSTIN. In loving memory of my dearest husband on the fourth anniversary of his departure to eternal life.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near,

Still loved and missed and very dear.

Karen.

MUSCAT-INGLOTT – VICTOR. In ever loving memory of a much missed father and grandfather on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Rest in peace.

PIROTTA – DENNIS. Memories are a gift to treasure, ours of you Dennis will last forever. His family.

STELLINI – JOYCE. Affectionate memories of a dear mother and nanna who loved us infinitely, today being the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander and Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Lost

Small silver camera (in a black bag), last Friday, September 22, in Marsaxlokk. If found please phone 0049 176 8005 7070, or Asti Guesthouse, Valletta, 2123 9506.

Think Talks on sustainable living

Sustainable living is the theme of the next edition of Think Talks at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, on Friday at 7pm during this year’s Science in the City festival.

Researcher Aaron Micallef, who is working on the Marcan project, which focuses on pockets of freshwater found under the sea, will discuss whether this could be a solution for the problem of Malta’s depleted water table.

Antoine Gatt will give a presentation regarding the Life Med Green Roof Project, which is promoting the idea of creating gardens on the roofs of buildings.

This proposal could not only help reduce flooding but also cut electricity bills.

Prof. Joseph N. Grima will share his work in auxetics, a field of research in materials that grow fatter when stretched.