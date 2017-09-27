Travel, enjoy and respect - Marie Avellino

Tourism is the third largest export industry in the world. It generates 10 per cent of the world’s GDP, one in every 10 jobs and 30 per cent of the world trade in services. It is key to many countries’ balance of payments and livelihoods. It not only brings economic prosperity but it can also be a tool to foster peace and prosperity across the globe.

These benefits have been recognised by the United Nations to the extent that on September 27, 1970 it adopted the statutes of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. On the tenth anniversary of this event, World Tourism Day was launched and every year it focuses on raising awareness about the theme adapted for that specific year. This year‘s theme is: Sustainable Tourism – a Tool for Development.

Today, as we celebrate WTD 2017, we should be asking ourselves: how can we, as tourists, travellers and also as hosts to tourists visiting our shores, be an instrument for change and how can we ensure that we practice sustainable tourism?

The UNWTO answers this succinctly: travel, enjoy and respect.

The tips for a being a responsible traveller were developed by the World Committee on Tourism Ethics and are based on the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism. The code is a fundamental frame of reference for responsible and sustainable tourism. Adopted in 1999 by the World Tourism Organisation, and acknowledged by the United Nations, this set of principles is designed to guide key players in tourism development and is addressed to governments, tourism companies, destinations, local communities and tourists alike.

Although not legally binding, the code features a voluntary implementation mechanism through its recognition of the role of the World Committee on Tourism Ethics, the impartial body responsible for interpreting, applying and evaluating the provisions of the code.

Before you travel you should research your destination to learn about local customs, traditions and social conditions. It is a great way to build understanding of the local community and excitement for your adventure ahead. Always ask before taking photographs of other people as their privacy matters as much as yours.

Reduce your environmental impact by being a guardian of natural resources, especially forests and wetlands. Respect wildlife and their natural habitats. Purchase products that aren’t made using endangered plants or animals. In protected areas, access only the places open to visitors. Reduce your water and energy consumption whenever possible. Leave only a minimum footprint and a good impression behind.

Buy locally-made handcrafts and products. Respect livelihoods of local vendors and artisans by paying a fair price. Hire local guides with in-depth knowledge of the area.

Take appropriate health and safety precautions prior and during your trip. Know how to access medical care or contact your embassy in case of an emergency.

Observe national laws and regulations. Respect human rights and protect children from exploitation. Refrain from giving money to begging children and support community projects instead. Provide honest travel reviews upon your return and promote your positive experiences.

In Malta, most people are aware of the economic benefits generated by tourism. The concept of sustainable tourism has become a buzz word for politicians, policymakers and industry stakeholders, and it tends to be tethered to the idea of green development and environmental responsibility. The sustainability of the socio-cultural fabric is often relegated to second place as it is the economic benefit which is the most visible and valorised.

One way of actively practising sustainable tourism is by sensitising visitors to the value we place on our culture and heritage. Here culture and heritage do not only refer to the built and tangible aspect such as churches, temples and artefacts but also to the natural heritage such as beaches and countryside and to intangible heritage such as the feasts, dialects and traditions. The more people are aware of the consequences of their actions, the more they will act in a positive manner.

For example, it is not enough to direct tourists towards our capital city with the promise that they will see something unique or to take a day trip to Comino to enjoy the Blue Lagoon, without providing what is known as interpretation.

Interpretation is a complex process requiring crafted communication by the host to the guest. For example in the case of Comino the host should aim to convey a sense of the frail ecology found on this tiny island. Of course, the responsible tourism interpretation must be actively reflected in the protection and policy-related actions by the government, local authorities, tour operators and other service providers.

The visitor to this Natura 2000 site must not only be offered the opportunity to connect with nature through swimming, snorkelling and rambling but also encouraged to create a memorable experience.

A visitor capping strategy together with timed visits during the high season is one way of reducing the environmental impacts. Other off-site activities could be offered, such as photographic opportunities off the coast.

Once we destroy what makes us unique, tourists and tour operators will move to other destinations and we would have lost the goose that lays the golden egg forever. So on World Tourism Day remember that every time you travel, and anywhere that you travel, respect nature, respect culture and respect your host.

Marie Avellino is an anthropologist and lectures at the Institute for Tourism, Travel and Culture at the University of Malta.