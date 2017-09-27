Italian woman marries...herself

Picture: Facebook.

An Italian woman has married herself in a ceremony complete with white dress, three-layer wedding cake, bridesmaids and 70 guests, the BBC has reported.

Laura Mesi, 40, insisted she could have a fairytale even without the prince. "I firmly believe that each of us must first of all love ourselves," she said.



Her 'marriage' however, is not legally recognised.

She said her idea for a solo wedding came when a 12-year-relationship ended.

She is part of a growing trend for self-marriage - dubbed "sologamy" - in countries around the world.

"If one day I find a man with whom I can plan a future I'll be happy, but my happiness does not depend on him," the BBC quoted her as saying.