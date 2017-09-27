Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says tax inspectors have received anonymous information on a VAT evasion scam involving a major company. In another story, it says that a group of psychology students at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School has embarked on an ambitious project which would hopefully lead to the pioneering of a walk-in psychological clinic on the campus.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is expected to take a decision on the planning application to construct a regional health hub in Paola tomorrow.

Malta Today leads with the first meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and PN leader Adrian Delia.

In-Nazzjon says driving teachers are angry at being stopped from giving lessons during rush hours.

L-Orizzont says World Economic Forum figures have placed Malta on top in travel and tourism.