Today's front pages
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says tax inspectors have received anonymous information on a VAT evasion scam involving a major company. In another story, it says that a group of psychology students at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School has embarked on an ambitious project which would hopefully lead to the pioneering of a walk-in psychological clinic on the campus.
The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is expected to take a decision on the planning application to construct a regional health hub in Paola tomorrow.
Malta Today leads with the first meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and PN leader Adrian Delia.
In-Nazzjon says driving teachers are angry at being stopped from giving lessons during rush hours.
L-Orizzont says World Economic Forum figures have placed Malta on top in travel and tourism.
