Ryanair to reduce flight cancellations, but stretch them to March

Ryanair said today it will stop its controversial rostered flight cancellations and slow its growth this winter by flying 25 fewer aircraft from November as well as 10 fewer aircraft from April 2018.

The airline, which has more than 400 aircraft, said it would adjust pending pilots' leave to stop the cancellations.

Reducing its aircraft fleet by 25 this winter will, however, result in a number of flight and schedule changes from November to March.

It had previously said it would cancel 40 to 50 flights a day until the end of October, raising a wave of anger among travellers and shareholders.

The budget airline had announced the flight cancellations earlier this month, citing a need to "improve punctuality" and problems with dealing with a backlog of pilots' leave.

"We have less than 400,000 customers booked on these flights, and many of these flights have zero bookings at this time. Less than 1% of the 50m customers Ryanair will carry this winter are affected and every one of these customers has received an email today giving them between five weeks to five months notice of these schedule changes, offering them alternative flights or full refunds of their airfare. They have also received a €40 (€80 return) travel voucher which will allow them to book – during October - a flight on any Ryanair service between October and March 2018," the airline said.

It added that it has emailed each of the 315,000 customers whose flights were cancelled in September and October, offering them a €40 travel voucher (€80 return), again for travel between October and March 2018. This flight voucher is in addition to the flight re-accommodation/refunds they received last week, and applicable to the EU261 compensation which they may claim and receive over the coming weeks.

"For the other 99% of Ryanair customers who are unaffected by these flight cancellations and schedule changes, this slower rate of growth means that from today there is no risk of further roster related flight cancellations," Ryanair said.

Seat sales will be offered over the coming days starting this weekend.