Matsec September exam results are out

Photo: Shutterstock

Matriculation Certificate and SEC resit session examination results were issued today, the Matsec examinations board said.

In a statement this morning, the University of Malta said 4,270 candidates sat for the September SEC and Matriculation examinations in a total of 65 subjects. Of these, 2,754 sat for at least one Matriculation Certificate examination.

Matriculation

When combining results of May and September exam sessions, 1,276, or 68%, were awarded the Matriculation certificate, which is made up for two Advanced level subjects, three Intermediate subjects and the compulsory Systems of Knowledge.

Just one in every three, or 34%, had managed to acquire the certificate at the first time of asking in May. This means that September resit exams helped double the percentage of students making the minimum entry grade into university.

SEC

The resit September examination for SEC gave candidates the possibility of securing a pass qualification within six weeks after the publication of the results of the May/June examination session in mid-July.

Combining May and September 2017 results together resulted in 74.9% of the candidates obtaining grades 1 to 5 in English language, 72.9% in Maltese, 70% in physics and 61.9% in mathematics.