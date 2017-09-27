Malta to open embassy in sub-saharan Africa

Malta is to open an embassy or high commission in sub-Saharan Africa, but no decision has been taken yet on where it will be located.

The purpose of the mission will be to forge stronger links between Malta and Africa,

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela said.

This will be Malta’s first diplomatic mission in this African region, and it will open “a trade gateway to this part of Africa”, the minister said at a press conference marking the government's first 100 days.

Mr Abela said that the addition of trade promotion to the foreign ministry's portfolio was logical after ratings agency Finch upgraded Malta to ‘A+’, “meaning Malta has the right environment to do business.

Malta’s economy is one of the fastest-growing in Europe: GDP growth is expected to increase by 4.6% this year and 4.4% next year, he observed.