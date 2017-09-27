Jailed for selling drugs at Gozo beach party

Mġarr ix-Xini, Gozo.

A young man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined €1,000 after being found guilty of having possessed and trafficked cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy during a summer party at Mġarr ix-Xini four years ago.

Kevin Vella, 23, from Victoria, was arrested and prosecuted after police patrolling the area of the Caliente party on June 16, 2013 at Mġarr ix-Xini discovered nine packets of white powder, believed to be cocaine, at the back of his car.

Both the accused and his girlfriend, Zael Vella were arrested, the former having also been found in possession of some €220 in cash.

Under interrogation, Mr Vella had declared that he had a habit of leaving his car window down and the door unlocked. He denied having ever meddled with drugs and had no idea how those packets had ended in his car.

However, this version was contradicted by his girlfriend who declared under interrogation that she had seen similar packets in her boyfriend’s possession during the party. Moreover, on several occasions, Mr Vella had handed her an ecstasy pill or cannabis joint, a fact categorically denied by the accused.

When testifying later in court, Ms Vella had partly withdrawn the statement released earlier under interrogation. The woman was arraigned separately over drug possession and was conditionally discharged after pleading guilty.

The court in Gozo, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, after noting the evidence by 16 witnesses, concluded that it believed the details given by Ms Vella in her original statement, taken some 10 hours after her arrest when she had got over her hangover.

The court refused to believe the accused when he said that the drug packets had been thrown into his car through the open window by a third party who ran away from the police.

It was evident that the drugs were not intended for personal use or for sharing at the party, the court observed.

Drug trafficking “is a very serious crime that is ruining Maltese society” being fueled by a market that knows no national or continental frontiers, the magistrate remarked, urging those in authority to take effective action to “address this scourge” which was posing a “real danger to young people.”

The court declared the accused guilty, condemning him to an effective jail term of 18 months and a €1,000 fine, besides making good for court expert expenses.

The court also ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate all third parties mentioned by the woman in her original statements linked to drug abuse.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.