Body found at sea had several injuries - still to be identified

The dead body of a man found at sea yesterday has not been identified yet.

The police said the body had several injuries and investigations are continuing.

It was not clear if the injuries were inflicted by somebody else or were caused by a fall.

The corpse was seen shortly after 3pm floating off Miġra l-Ferħa. It was brought to shore on an AFM patrol boat.

Sources said it did not appear to have been in the water for very long.