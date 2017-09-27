It is embarrassingly in the extreme, a complete fantasy, that Libyan GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj has restyled his title as “President of the GNA”.

He constantly takes credit for progress in the country, speaking of “we” as if he is talking on behalf of Libya, the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its people. Total nonsense.

The Government of National Accord is now three men only, chosen by the UN and has no control over the LNA or any other institution. It does pay mercenaries calling themselves militias to protect those three men’s movements in the country when they are there but that’s as far as it goes.

It is too ridiculous to comment further on this ‘Alice in Wonderland’ speech by a man who actually represents no one but himself and his two friends who, in turn, are controlled by the UN.

For those who want to watch it, it is available on YouTube or at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_kTbK3hq36A .