Do as the Romans do

I would like to add my voice to those demanding that serious efforts are made to reduce traffic. I propose we follow the Roman example.

Anyone visiting Rome’s wonderful centre in peak hours will immediately realise the people have reclaimed the streets. Via dei Fori Imperiali, for instance, running from the Colosseum to Piazza Venezia, is full of people walking about.

You notice there is something strangely peaceful until you realise this is due to the unfamiliar ‘sound’ of a car-free street.

I suggest the Transport Minister visits Rome to experience the huge advantages brought about by limited traffic.

Why cannot this happen here? Valletta and Sliema, for instance, are crying out for car-free zones, at least in the inner streets during peak hours. I lived in Rome for many years and remember when the Romans introduced car-free Sundays and how unpopular they were initially, yet, today, everyone loves it and everyone finds a way to get about one’s business despite the restrictions.

I dare our minister to try broad restricted access to cars where it really matters, like Sliema on Sundays, at least during peak hours, for six months until the people realise what a huge benefit it will be to their lives.

Hopefully, within six months, the minister will come up with something even better to improve public transport and we will learn to think peace, safety and health.

Unfortunately, I have given up living in my home town of Sliema due to the noise and construction all around and now live in Gozo where, for the time being, some peace still reigns.