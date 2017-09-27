I refer to Michael Owen’s letter ‘No markers please’ (September 20). I’m simply baffled by this person’s deranged opinions about fascism and Nazism and about how the UK government should run its affairs, plainly all brought about by the fact that he’s a Brexit Remoaner in exile.

I understand there are strong anti-refugee sentiments bordering on violence in the Ħamrun/Marsa districts and elsewhere on the island due to the EU forcing its tiny insignificant slavish member countries to accept more refugees than they could manage.

The correspondent should try solving that one or advise the Maltese government on how to go about its internal corruption and immigrant problems. He should stop interfering with a great country that will be getting back its independence soon.