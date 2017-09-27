Airport embarrassment

I have just returned from Hungary where I had a very embarrassing experience at Budapest Airport.

Because of my knee replacement operation, I keep meeting officers in my travels who must go through the whole hog of security procedures. They do not seem to care when I try to explain, so I just have to oblige as it is their duty to check.

This time, however, the officer was not satisfied with patting me twice from head to foot, making me take off my shoes, belt and even my walking stick to have them screened and going through the machine myself a couple of times.

It was nothing but a 10-minute harassment in the full presence of a lot of people. I was even expecting a strip search. And I am 81 years old.