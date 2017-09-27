Advert
Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 19:57

Varane signs new five-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Sociedad's Willian Jose in action with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

Real Sociedad's Willian Jose in action with Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

France defender Raphael Varane has agreed a new five-year contract with Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old centre-back, who moved to the Bernabeu from Lens in 2011, has helped Real win LaLiga once and the Champions League three times.

A statement published on Real's official website said Varane's new deal would run until the end of June 2022.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Valletta defender Caruana handed...

  2. Watch: Tony Pulis slams 'cheating'...

  3. Watch: Wasteful Liverpool held to 1-1...

  4. Watch: Ronaldo double sinks Dortmund

  5. Watch: Mourinho short in numbers in Moscow

  6. Watch: Spurs coast to comfortable...

  7. Watch: Insigne strike sets up easy win...

  8. Watch: De Bruyne and Sterling strike as...

  9. Varane signs new five-year deal with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed