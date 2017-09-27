Varane signs new five-year deal with Real Madrid
France defender Raphael Varane has agreed a new five-year contract with Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old centre-back, who moved to the Bernabeu from Lens in 2011, has helped Real win LaLiga once and the Champions League three times.
A statement published on Real's official website said Varane's new deal would run until the end of June 2022.
✍️ #Varane2022
— Real Madrid C.F (@realmadrid) 27 September 2017
¡Mañana a las 14h00, acto de renovación de @raphaelvarane con el #RealMadrid!
