Champions League Match Day three - round up

Paris St Germain pair Neymar and Edison Cavani put their differences aside to inspire an emphatic 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in Champions League Group B.

The pair had been criticised by coach Unai Emery this week following an on-field bust-up over a penalty in the 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon.

But both found the net along with Dani Alves, who was set up following a brilliant dribble by the Brazilian and put the hosts in front with just 90 seconds on the clock.

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola pulled off a superb save to deny Javi Martinez an equaliser but Cavani extended his side's lead after fine work from Kylian Mbappe on the half-hour, before Neymar completed the win.

Edinson Cavani and Neymar were terrifying against Bayern Munich.

Also in Group B Celtic, hammered 5-0 at home by PSG earlier this month, staged a spectacular recovery as goals from Leigh Griffiths, Patrick Roberts and Scott Sinclair gave them a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Belgium.

Celtic won their first away game in the Champions League in five years.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Manchester United continued their impressive start in Group A with a 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow in Russia.

The £90million summer signing from Everton scored in his eighth successive European game with a double in the first half, either side of an Anthony Martial penalty and a fourth for Henrikh Mkhitaryan early in the second half. Substitute Konstantin Kuchaev scored a last-minute penalty for the hosts.

Manchester United hit four past hapless CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile Basel took advantage of Andre Almeida's 62nd-minute sending-off to hammer beleaguered Benfica 5-0 in Switzerland.

The home side were already well on their way to victory with early goals from Michael Lang and Dimitri Oberlin and a Ricky van Wolfswinkel penalty just before the hour mark.

After Almeida's dismissal for a two-footed lunge, Oberlin scored a second and Blas Riveros completed the emphatic win.

Rampant Basel hit five past Benfica.

Michy Batshuayi scored a dramatic injury-time winner as Chelsea fought back from behind to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Group C.

Despite an early effort from Eden Hazard it was the hosts who grabbed the lead shortly before half-time through an Antoine Griezmann penalty after Lucas Hernandez was fouled in the box.

Saul Niguez almost added a second but Atletico were made to pay as Alvaro Morata headed an equaliser before Batsuhayi netted the winner following a corner with seconds left on the clock.

Chelsea left it late to see off Atletico Madrid in their new home.

Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko scored early goals for Roma to see off Qarabag 2-1 in Baku despite a much-improved performance from the hosts who reduced the deficit through Pedro Enrique's first-half strike.

Roma secured a vital win away at Azerbaijan.

In Group D Barcelona needed a 49th-minute own goal from Sebastian Coates to edge past Sporting Lisbon in Portugal for a win which maintained their 100 per cent start in the group.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona against Sporting Lisbon.

Rivals Juventus were also forced to work hard before late goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic gave them a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in Turin.