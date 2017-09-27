Top-billed comedians at stand up event

The Eden Comedy Club is back with three top-billed stand up comedians on September 29 at 8.30pm, at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian's.

Award-winner Tamar Broadbent, known for her side-splitting musical comedy act, will be taking the stage. Tamar may look like a life-size Polly Pocket, but reviews on this girl show she has a big future ahead of her.

Al Lubel is no newbie to the world of comedy and launched his career back in the 1990s. His wealth of experience ranges from winning the US based TV talent show Star Search. He is also one of the last comics to appear on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, and has been on with his successor Jay Leno several times too. Lubel also amused audiences during his feature on the Late show with David Letterman.

Last but not least is resident MC Geoff Whiting who has now become a house-hold name in comedy, locally and abroad. Whiting is the founder of Mirth Control Comedy and has a wealth of experience in working at all notable comedy clubs in Europe. His funny, strong, versatile acts lend itself to any occasion.

Tickets are available online or by calling on 23710400.

www.edencinemas.com.mt