Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 00:01

Tour of Floriana and its heritage sites

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is today organising a cultural tour of Floriana, during which participants will visit places of interest, including the Capuchin Friary’s crypt and Floriana’s monuments.

Tour guide Vincent Zammit will recount stories related to the city’s religious heritage, its association with the Order of St John and the Irish Fusiliers, as well as the tales of its people and prominent personalities.

Designed by Pietro Paolo Floriani, Floriana’s fortifications were started in 1636 in order to keep enemy troops as far as possible from Valletta. Work on Floriana’s fortifications continued until the 1720s. The area between the Floriana Lines and the Valletta land front began to be built up in 1724, when Grand Master António Manoel de Vilhena founded the suburb Borgo Vilhena.

The Floriana tour is taking place today at 7pm. The meeting point is the Capuchin Friary. Those attending can reserve a ticket through a donation, which can be made online at  https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt.

