Fort Manoel open day

To celebrate World Tourism Day, Midi plc is welcoming visitors to the recently-restored Fort Manoel.

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 with the aim of fostering awareness among the international community of theimportance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

Each time one travels, one becomes part of a global movement that has the power to drive inclusive development, create jobs and build sustainable societies for the future. It’s a movement that builds mutual understanding and can help us safeguard our shared natural and cultural heritage.

To celebrate World Tourism Day 2017, Midi plc is welcoming visitors to the recently-restored Fort Manoel.

Located on Manoel Island and overlooking Marsamxett Harbour, the fort forms part of Malta’s rich baroque military history. The fort was built in the 18th century by the Order of St John, during the reign of Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena. In 1800 the fort was occupied by the British military and during World War II it sustained numerous direct hits from the Axis forces.

Fort Manoel remained in use by the British until 1964 when Malta achieved political independence from Great Britain. Midi plc has been tasked with the restoration of Fort Manoel and today, following detailed studies of historical plans and meticulous work, much of the fort has been reinstated to its former glory.

The restoration is an ongoing process with further works having recently commenced on the north-facing bastion walls.

Fort Manoel on Manoel Island will be open tomorrow between 9am and 3.30pm. Entrance is free and no tickets or bookings are required. For more information, visit: http://www.midimalta.com .