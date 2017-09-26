Advert
Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 00:01

Exhibition of photos of Guizhou, China

A photography exhibition is currently being organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Culture Department of Guizhou Provincial Government, China.

This exhibition, entitled Province of Mountains, Colourful Guizhou features a collection of specialist photographs of distinguishing aspects of the Chinese province of Guizhou.

The area is renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and waterscapes, Unesco-enlisted World Natural Heritage and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity items, including regional and ethnic customs, minority group festivities and traditions, as well as record-breaking telescope technology and bridge architecture, among other natural wonders or cutting-edge achievements.

The exhibits include nine pieces of ecology photography by renowned photographers that won prestigious awards, a golden prize-winning entry and others winners at the China Photography Awards.

The exhibition runs until October 8 at SkyParks Business Centre, Malta International Airport, Luqa. Entrance is free.

