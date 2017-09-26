Advert
Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 00:01

Clive Booth – a personal journey

Avantech and Canon Europe are hosting an evening with Canon ambassador Clive Booth.

After a 20-year career as a graphic designer, working with clients including Toyota, British Airways, Adidas, Waitrose and Louis Vuitton, Booth decided to follow his lifelong ambition of becoming a photographer and a film-maker.

He is best known for his distinctive style of selective focus in available, continuous and found light, giving his work an atmospheric, intimate and, at times, ethereal quality.

Booth is also known for his experimentation with, and early adoption of, new technologies and techniques.

His association with the still and moving image first started in the early 1990s, while shooting films in extreme locations for TV, including a two-month expedition to Spitsbergen in the high Arctic.

Several Scottish and European filming trips followed including climbing and filming on the Eiger, Switzerland, for BBC Television’s Blue Peter in 1991, earning him a prestigious silver Blue Peter badge.

Booth is a member of the Canon Ambassador Programme, the Adobe Influencer Programme and a regular contributor to Nick Knight’s online fashion and art project Showstudio.com.

During tomorrow’s event, Booth will talk on his life’s journey from designer to photographer and then film-making.

The event is being held tomorrow at 7.30pm at The Xara Lodge, Sqaq taċ-Ċawla, limits of Rabat. Doors open at 7pm. You can register for free on www.avantech.com.mt. Only registered participants will be admitted. A Canon lens will be raffled on the night.

